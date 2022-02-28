S.Korea bans exports of strategic items to Russia, join SWIFT sanctions

A truck moves a shipping container at Pyeongtaek port in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, July 9, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Files

SEOUL, Feb 28 (Reuters) - South Korea has decided to tighten export controls against Russia by banning exports of strategic items, and join Western countries' moves to block some Russian banks from the SWIFT international payments system, Seoul's foreign ministry said on Monday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Hyonhee Shin and Joyce Lee; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.