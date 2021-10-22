Skip to main content

Aerospace & Defense

SkyWest cancels 700 U.S. flights over technical issue

1 minute read

Flight attendants talk in a nearly empty cabin on a Delta Airlines flight operated by SkyWest Airlines as travel has cutback, amid concerns of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), during a flight departing from Salt Lake City, Utah, U.S. April 11, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

WASHINGTON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - U.S. regional air carrier SkyWest Airlines (SKYW.O) said Thursday it canceled about 700 flights because of an internal technical issue that was resolved late Thursday.

A spokeswoman for SkyWest, which provides regional service for American Airlines (AAL.O), United Airlines , Alaska Airlines (ALK.N) and Delta Air Lines (DAL.N), said the flights impacted include "cancellations into tomorrow morning as we work to get crews and aircraft into position." SkyWest added it was working "to return to normal operations as quickly as possible."

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Aerospace & Defense

Aerospace & Defense · October 21, 2021 · 8:17 PM UTC

American, Southwest flag inflationary risks after reporting a travel rebound

U.S. carriers American Airlines and Southwest Airlines on Thursday warned mounting inflationary pressures could overshadow strong holiday demand and delay a complete return to profit.

Aerospace & Defense
Analysis: Booming private jet market stretches rich buyers as climate clouds gather
Aerospace & Defense
American Airlines posts profit vs year-ago loss as travel demand improves
Aerospace & Defense
S.Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket test falters
Aerospace & Defense
Qantas to step up international flying amid 'massive demand' from Australians