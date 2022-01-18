Small number of Boeing staff in China's Tianjin affected by lockdowns

The Boeing logo is seen at their headquarters in Chicago, in this April 24, 2013 photo. REUTERS/Jim Young

BEIJING, Jan 18 (Reuters) - U.S. planemaker Boeing (BA.N) said on Tuesday that a small number of staff at its composite parts factory in the northern Chinese city of Tianjin had been affected by community level lockdowns aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19, but the plant is "maintaining a normal level of operation".

The company was responding to a query from Reuters.

Reporting by Stella Qiu and Tony Munroe; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

