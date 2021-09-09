Skip to main content

Aerospace & Defense

Smoke detected in Russian module on space station - Roscosmos

1 minute read

The International Space Station (ISS) photographed from a Soyuz spacecraft after undocking, October 4, 2018. NASA/Roscosmos/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

MOSCOW, Sept 9 (Reuters) - A smoke alarm was activated in a Russian service module on the International Space Station (ISS), the Russian space agency Roscosmos said on Thursday, and Russian news agencies reported that cosmonauts had smelled burning plastic.

The RIA news agency quoted Roscosmos as saying all systems were later working properly. Plans for a space walk later on Thursday were still in force, the space agency said.

Roscosmos said a smoke detector and an alarm were set off on the Zvezda service module, which provides living quarters for crew members on the ISS, when batteries were being recharged overnight.

RIA, citing audio communications broadcast by the U.S. space agency NASA, reported that Russian cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky had seen and smelled smoke and that French astronaut Thomas Pesquet said the smell of burnt plastic or electronics had spread from the Russian segment to the U.S. section.

The space station has suffered a number of recent mishaps.

Russian space officials said a software glitch and a possible human attention lapse caused the entire space station to pitch out of its normal flight position 250 miles (400 km)above Earth with seven crew members aboard in July. read more

Reporting by Maxim Rodionov; Writing by Alexander Marrow, Editing by Timothy Heritage

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Aerospace & Defense

Aerospace & Defense · September 8, 2021 · 11:41 PM UTC

EXCLUSIVE U.S. airlines to support higher target for sustainable aviation fuel by 2030 -sources

Major U.S. airlines plan to announce on Thursday that they will back a voluntary industry target of 3 billion gallons of sustainable aviation fuel in 2030 as the White House looks to reduce aviation sector emissions, sources told Reuters.

Aerospace & Defense
EXCLUSIVE Ryanair ready to wait years for Boeing to cut prices, says O'Leary
Aerospace & Defense
Analysis: S.Korea blazes new path with 'most potent' conventional missile submarine
Aerospace & Defense
N.Korea puts hazmat suits on parade for national day, but no missiles
Aerospace & Defense
United employees receiving COVID-19 vaccine religious exemption face unpaid leave