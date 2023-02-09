Southwest Airlines COO says executive bonuses will be lowered

Southwest Airlines Chief Operating Officer Andrew Watterson listens to questions during a Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation hearing entitled "Strengthening Airline Operations and Consumer Protections," focusing on the holiday meltdown, that forced Southwest to cancel thousands of flights, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., February 9, 2023. REUTERS/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades 

WASHINGTON, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines (LUV.N) Chief Operating Officer Andrew Watterson said on Thursday the company will cut executive bonuses following the carrier's high-profile operational meltdown in late December that left thousands of passengers stranded and fuming.

Watterson did not provide more details about the cuts, but said the bonuses will be announced in March.

Reporting by David Shepardson

