Southwest Airlines COO says executive bonuses will be lowered















WASHINGTON, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines (LUV.N) Chief Operating Officer Andrew Watterson said on Thursday the company will cut executive bonuses following the carrier's high-profile operational meltdown in late December that left thousands of passengers stranded and fuming.

Watterson did not provide more details about the cuts, but said the bonuses will be announced in March.

Reporting by David Shepardson











