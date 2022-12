[1/2] Southwest customers visit the help desk after U.S. airlines, led by Southwest, canceled thousands of flights due to a massive winter storm which swept over much of the country before and during the Christmas holiday weekend, at Dallas Love Field Airport in Dallas, Texas, U.S., December 28, 2022. REUTERS/Shelby Tauber















Dec 29 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co (LUV.N) plans to return to normal operations with minimal disruptions on Friday, the carrier said on Thursday.

Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber











