Southwest Airlines raises second-quarter revenue forecast on travel demand

A Southwest Airlines commercial aircraft approaches to land at John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana, California U.S. January 18, 2022. REUTERS/Mike Blake

May 26 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co (LUV.N) on Thursday raised its second-quarter operating revenue forecast, as strong travel demand puts U.S. carriers on the fast track to a recovery from pandemic lows.

Shares of the airline were up nearly 3% before the bell.

"The company continues to experience strong load factors and an acceleration in bookings for summer travel," Southwest said in a regulatory filing.

Southwest added it is on track to report "solid profits" for the quarter and for the rest of 2022.

The carrier said it expects current-quarter operating revenue to rise 12% to 15% versus pre-pandemic levels, compared with its earlier forecast of an 8% to 12% rise.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.