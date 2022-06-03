Southwest Airlines reaches tentative agreement with technicians' union

A Southwest Airlines commercial aircraft approaches to land at John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana, California U.S. January 18, 2022. REUTERS/Mike Blake

June 3 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co (LUV.N) said on Friday it reached a tentative agreement with Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association (AMFA) for the carrier's Aircraft Appearance Technicians.

The agreement, the details of which Southwest did not release, covers around 170 of the airline's technicians.

A surge in travel demand has been creating a shortage of pilots, mechanics and other skilled labor in the airlines industry, forcing airline operators to scramble to retain existing staff.

Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

