Southwest Airlines reinstates dividend, sees strong travel demand















Dec 7 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co (LUV.N) on Wednesday became the first major U.S. airline to reinstate its quarterly dividend, more than two years after suspending it in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. airlines have benefited from pent-up demand for leisure trips and a gradual return of lucrative business travel, helping them post strong quarterly earnings despite worries of an economic slowdown.

"Our fourth-quarter 2022 outlook remains strong, and we have a solid plan for 2023," Chief Executive Officer Bob Jordan said in a statement.

In a regulatory filing ahead of its investor day on Wednesday, Southwest said it was expecting "strong leisure revenue trends" to continue into the first quarter of next year, while business travel was expected to improve.

The carrier also trimmed its fourth-quarter fuel cost forecast by about 5 cents per gallon, compared with its previous estimate.

Southwest declared a third-quarter dividend of 18 cents per share, the same level at which it was prior to the pandemic. The dividend will be paid on Jan. 31.

The airline did not detail any stock buyback plans, which have been fiercely opposed by unions, who have asked U.S. airlines to focus on investing in their workers and fixing operational issues.

As part of the federal COVID-19 relief package, airlines had been prohibited from buying back their shares. The ban, however, expired on Sept. 30.

Reporting by Priyamvada C in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Anil D'Silva











