Southwest Airlines temporarily halted flights over computer issue

WASHINGTON, June 15 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines (LUV.N) said on Tuesday it was in the process of resuming normal operations after it was forced to temporarily halt flights over a computer issue.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said it had issued a temporary nationwide ground stop earlier at the request of Southwest Airlines in order to resolve a reservation computer issue. The FAA said the groundstop had been lifted. Southwest said the issue was the result of "intermittent performance issues with our network connectivity."

