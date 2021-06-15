Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Aerospace & Defense

Southwest Airlines temporarily halted flights over computer issue

1 minute read

A Southwest Airlines Boeing 737-800 plane is seen at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) in the Greater Los Angeles Area, California, U.S., April 10, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

WASHINGTON, June 15 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines (LUV.N) said on Tuesday it was in the process of resuming normal operations after it was forced to temporarily halt flights over a computer issue.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said it had issued a temporary nationwide ground stop earlier at the request of Southwest Airlines in order to resolve a reservation computer issue. The FAA said the groundstop had been lifted. Southwest said the issue was the result of "intermittent performance issues with our network connectivity."

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Aerospace & Defense

Aerospace & Defense · 4:43 PM UTCU.S, EU agree truce in 17-year Airbus-Boeing conflict

The United States and the European Union have agreed a truce in their near 17-year conflict over aircraft subsidies, suspending for five years one set of Trump-era tariffs which had soured relations between them.

Aerospace & DefenseQuoting Irish poet, Biden ends EU trade war in renewal of transatlantic ties
Aerospace & DefenseGE, Safran venture to develop radical new jet engine
Aerospace & DefenseHighlights of the 17-year Airbus, Boeing trade war

The United States and the European Union on Wednesday announced a truce in their epic 17-year-old transatlantic battle over aircraft subsidies, hitting the pause button on the world's largest corporate trade dispute.

Aerospace & DefenseU.S. opens $3 billion aviation manufacturing wage subsidy program