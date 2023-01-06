Southwest to carry out thorough review of disruption -CEO

People wait in long lines for the Southwest Airlines check-in counters at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport where flight delays and cancellations stranded passengers in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S. December 26, 2022. Joe Rondone/USA Today Network via REUTERS/File Photo

CHICAGO, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines (LUV.N) Chief Executive Bob Jordan said on Thursday the company will carry out a thorough review of the disruption from a winter storm that forced it to cancel nearly 16,000 flights.

"Restoring the trust of our customers and employees is everything to us," he said in a video message. Jordan also said the airline has made "great progress" in processing tens of thousands of refunds and reimbursements a day.

Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Leslie Adler

