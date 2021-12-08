Aerospace & Defense
Southwest expects to be profitable in fourth quarter as travel recovers
1 minute read
Dec 8 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines (LUV.N) said on Wednesday that it was expecting to be profitable in the fourth quarter as travel rebounds.
The airline was previously expecting a loss for the quarter due to higher fuel prices.
The Dallas, Texas-based carrier is also expecting an improvement in its fourth-quarter operating revenue, compared with its previous estimates.
It now expects revenue to be down 10-15%, compared with its previous forecast of a 15-25% fall.
Southwest shares were slightly down in premarket trading.
Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva
