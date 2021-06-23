Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Aerospace & Defense

Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly to step down

2 minute read

A Southwest Airlines Boeing 737-800 plane is seen at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) in the Greater Los Angeles Area, California, U.S., April 10, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

June 23 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co (LUV.N) said on Wednesday long-time Chief Executive Officer Gary Kelly will step down next year to become the executive chairman and will be succeeded by company veteran Robert Jordan.

Kelly, 66, who became the CEO in 2004, has led Southwest through some of the airline industry's most turbulent times including the coronavirus crisis that hammered travel demand.

As CEO, he spearheaded several initiatives, including the acquisition of AirTran Airways, the launch of international destinations for the first time in Southwest's history, and the introduction of the Boeing 737 MAX 8 into the airline's fleet, the company said.

Jordan, 60, joined the airline in 1988, and has served in roles including director of revenue accounting and corporate controller, among others. He will take charge effective Feb. 1, 2022.

Southwest's shares fell about 1% in early trading. The stock has more than tripled in value during Kelly's tenure.

Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Aerospace & Defense

Aerospace & Defense · 12:12 PM UTCBoeing faces rocky path to gaining approval for 737 MAX return in China

Trade power tensions, regulatory hurdles and attempts by the West to counter Chinese competition are delaying a return of the 737 MAX in China, frustrating Boeing Co (BA.N) as a potential rival demonstrates its growing influence.

Aerospace & DefenseGermany backs 1.4 bln euro purchase of Boeing maritime patrol aircraft - source
Aerospace & DefenseEXCLUSIVE U.S. opens $500 million fund for relatives of Boeing 737 MAX victims
Aerospace & DefenseUkraine says Russian shots at British ship show 'aggressive' Russian policy

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Wednesday that Russia's firing of warning shots at a British ship showed Russia's aggressive and provocative policy that constituted a threat to Ukraine and its allies.

Aerospace & DefenseAer Lingus in talks for hundreds of millions of euros in extra liquidity