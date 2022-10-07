Southwest pilots union backs Boeing on MAX 7, 10 certification extension















WASHINGTON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The union representing about 10,000 Southwest Airlines (LUV.N) pilots told Reuters on Friday it supports an effort in Congress to extend an exemption from modern cockpit alerting requirements for the Boeing (BA.N) 737 MAX 7 and MAX 10 airplanes.

Boeing faces a December deadline to win approval from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) of the 737 MAX 7 and 10 variants, or it must meet new modern cockpit-alerting requirements that could significantly delay the plane's entry into service.

