Southwest says process to reposition airline crew, aircraft was "manual"

[1/2] Southwest Airlines passengers wait in line at the baggage services office after U.S. airlines, led by Southwest, canceled thousands of flights due to a massive winter storm which swept over much of the country before and during the Christmas holiday weekend, at Dallas Love Field Airport in Dallas, Texas, U.S., December 28, 2022. REUTERS/Shelby Tauber/File Photo















Dec 29 (Reuters) - The process for repositioning airline crew and aircraft following storms that dramatically disrupted Southwest Airlines (LUV.N) flights was "manual," CEO Bob Jordan told reporters on a briefing call Thursday.

Executives also said the airline would reimburse passengers whose travel was disrupted for full flight fare in addition to expenses including hotels, meals, rental cars and gas for rental cars.

Reporting by Alexandra Alper and Ismail Shakil; Editing by Leslie Adler











