Southwest says process to reposition airline crew, aircraft was "manual"
Dec 29 (Reuters) - The process for repositioning airline crew and aircraft following storms that dramatically disrupted Southwest Airlines (LUV.N) flights was "manual," CEO Bob Jordan told reporters on a briefing call Thursday.
Executives also said the airline would reimburse passengers whose travel was disrupted for full flight fare in addition to expenses including hotels, meals, rental cars and gas for rental cars.
