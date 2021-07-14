Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Aerospace & Defense

Space startup Momentus hires former U.S. defense official as CEO

2 minute read

Former U.S. Under Secretary of Defense for Policy John Rood. Courtesy Dept of Defense

July 14 (Reuters) - Momentus Inc on Wednesday named former U.S. Under Secretary of Defense for Policy John Rood as chief executive officer, a day after the U.S. markets regulator charged the space exploration firm with misleading claims over a planned merger.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday said Momentus along with blank-check company Stable Road Acquisition Corp (SRAC.O) and its sponsor SRC-NI misled investors about Momentus's technology and national security risks associated with its former CEO Mikhail Kokorich. read more

California-based Momentus sells in-space shuttle services that help move satellites between orbits.

Rood, who will take over as Momentus CEO on Aug. 1, previously worked for the White House National Security Council and Central Intelligence Agency.

Earlier, he also served as senior vice president of Lockheed Martin Corp's (LMT.N) international business and vice president at Raytheon Company.

Dawn Harms, who was serving as the company's interim CEO since January will step down from board and return to her prior role as chief revenue officer, Momentus said.

Reporting by Eva Mathews and Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Aerospace & Defense

Aerospace & Defense · 12:29 PM UTCDelta Air beats revenue estimates on vaccination-led travel rebound

Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) on Wednesday reported quarterly revenue above estimates and said it expected to remain profitable for the rest of the fiscal year, as travel demand picks up and international markets reopen on the back of speedy vaccinations.

Aerospace & DefenseEU climate plan pressures airlines to cut emissions
Aerospace & DefenseUnited Airlines to buy 100, 19-seat electric planes from Heart Aerospace
Aerospace & DefenseUAE's flydubai cuts Boeing MAX order by 65, citing post-COVID plans
Aerospace & DefenseBoeing cuts 787 production, suffers 737 MAX cancellation