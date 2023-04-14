SpaceX gets US regulatory green light for debut Starship flight to space

Illustration shows SpaceX logo and Elon Musk silluete
SpaceX logo and Elon Musk silhouette are seen in this illustration taken, December 19, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

WASHINGTON, April 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration on Friday granted a long-awaited license allowing Elon Musk's SpaceX to launch its Starship rocket to orbit for the first time, clearing the way for a key test flight crucial to the company's goals in space.

"After a comprehensive license evaluation process, the FAA determined SpaceX met all safety, environmental, policy, payload, airspace integration and financial responsibility requirements," the FAA said in a statement on Friday, adding the license is valid for five years.

Reporting by Joey Roulette; Editing by Leslie Adler

