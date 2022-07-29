Spanish-based easyJet pilots to go on strike for nine days in August

An Easyjet aircraft approaches Josep Tarradellas Barcelona - El Prat airport the day before a cabin crew strike, while it passes next to a Stop traffic sign, near Barcelona, Spain, June 30, 2022. REUTERS/Albert Gea

MADRID, July 29 (Reuters) - A union representing Spanish-based pilots of low-cost airline easyJet (EZJ.L) said on Friday its members will go on strike for nine days in August to demand better working conditions.

The SEPLA union is demanding that the airline reestablish pilots' working conditions from before the COVID-19 pandemic and provide its pilots with a new multi-year contract deal.

EasyJet's spokespeople didn't immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

Reporting by Inti Landauro, editing by Aislinn Laing

