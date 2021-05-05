Skip to main content

Reuters
1 minute read

Spirit AeroSystems (SPR.N) said on Wednesday it expects to deliver about 160 shipsets, or complete sets of parts, for Boeing's (BA.N) 737 MAX jets this year, even as the planemaker has stopped deliveries due to an electric problem.

The company delivered 71 737 MAX shipsets in 2020.

The aero parts maker also reported a bigger-than-expected loss in the first quarter, citing a slow recovery in international air travel due to the coronavirus crisis.

Aerospace & DefenseSpirit AeroSystems to increase 737 MAX parts delivery in 2021

Spirit AeroSystems (SPR.N) said on Wednesday it expects to deliver about 160 shipsets, or complete sets of parts, for Boeing's (BA.N) 737 MAX jets this year, even as the planemaker has stopped deliveries due to an electric problem.

