Spirit Airlines delays vote on takeover bids

A logo of low cost carrier Spirit Airlines is pictured on an Airbus plane in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, November 6, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau//File Photo

June 29 (Reuters) - Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE.N) said on Wednesday it was delaying a shareholder vote set for Thursday on bids for the company by JetBlue Airways Corp (JBLU.O) and Frontier Group Holdings Inc (ULCC.O).

