Spirit Airlines sets June 10 date for shareholder vote on Frontier deal

May 11 (Reuters) - Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE.N) will hold a shareholder meeting on June 10 for a vote on its proposed merger with Frontier Group Holdings Inc (ULCC.O), according to a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

Spirit earlier this month rejected JetBlue Airways Corp's (JBLU.O) $33-per-share takeover offer, saying it had a low likelihood of winning approval from government regulators. read more

Frontier and JetBlue have been in a battle for Spirit, arguing that a merger with Spirit will help them better compete with legacy carriers, or the "big four" airlines that control nearly 80% of the U.S. passenger market. read more

JetBlue did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for a comment.

