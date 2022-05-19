Spirit board urges shareholders to reject JetBlue's tender offer

A logo of low cost carrier Spirit Airlines is pictured on an Airbus plane in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, November 6, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

May 19 (Reuters) - Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE.N) said on Thursday its board had urged shareholders to reject the unsolicited buyout offer from JetBlue Airways Corp (JBLU.O).

The offer was not in the best interest of the low-cost carrier and its stockholders, Spirit said.

Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.