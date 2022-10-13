Stansted Airport staff call off strike after improved pay offer















Oct 13 (Reuters) - London's Stansted Airport workers called off a strike after its lowest paid staff received an improved offer of an 11% hike in pay, Unite said on Thursday.

More than 1,000 members of Unite, the union representing the workers, had overwhelmingly voted for a strike action in August after rejecting an offer of 7.5%.

