Star Alliance names Theo Panagiotoulias as CEO

A Turkish Airlines Airbus A330 plane in Star Alliance livery takes off from the city's new Istanbul Airport in Istanbul
A Turkish Airlines Airbus A330-200 plane in Star Alliance livery takes off from the city's new Istanbul Airport in Istanbul, Turkey, April 6, 2019. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

June 6 (Reuters) - Star Alliance, one of the world's three major airline networks, on Tuesday named Theo Panagiotoulias as its chief executive officer.

Charlotta Wieland, interim CEO since January 2023, will rejoin the alliance's management board as a representative from Scandinavian Airlines.

Panagiotoulias is expected to start the job within the coming months, upon the completion of administrative processes and clearances, the alliance said in a statement.

The 25-year industry veteran has served as Hawaiian Airlines' senior vice president for global sales and alliances since 2014.

Reporting by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Chang

