Strike-hit SAS passenger count fell 32% in July from June

The tail fin of a parked Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) airplane is seen on the tarmac at Copenhagen Airport Kastrup in Copenhagen, Denmark, July 3, 2022.

STOCKHOLM, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Scandinavian airline SAS (SAS.ST) said on Friday its total number of passengers decreased by 32% in July compared with June, and capacity by 23%, due to a 15-day pilot strike in July.

SAS grounded some 3,700 flights during the crippling strike that left 380,000 passengers stranded. read more

Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Terje Solsvik

