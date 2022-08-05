1 minute read
Strike-hit SAS passenger count fell 32% in July from June
STOCKHOLM, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Scandinavian airline SAS (SAS.ST) said on Friday its total number of passengers decreased by 32% in July compared with June, and capacity by 23%, due to a 15-day pilot strike in July.
SAS grounded some 3,700 flights during the crippling strike that left 380,000 passengers stranded. read more
Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Terje Solsvik
