Supply chain woes aggravated by China logistics, says Airbus CEO

Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury attends Airbus's annual news conference on 2019 results in Blagnac near Toulouse, France, February 13, 2020. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/File Photo

PARIS, April 28 (Reuters) - Airbus (AIR.PA) is stepping up monitoring of its Chinese supply chain after increased disruption resulting from recent pandemic lockdowns, Chief Executive Guillaume Faury said on Thursday.

"The whole worldwide supply chain is complicated at the moment," he told a news briefing in his capacity as head of France's Gifas aerospace industry association.

Worsening logistical problems in China have added to broader pressures, such as problems in raw material supplies, Faury said.

However, he reaffirmed that Airbus plans to raise production of narrowbody A320-family jets to 65 a month by summer 2023.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Tim Hepher Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.