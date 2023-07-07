Swiss, German, Austrian defence ministers sign MoU on Sky Shield

BERLIN, July 7 (Reuters) - The Swiss, German and Austrian defence ministers on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding on their participation in the European Sky Shield Initiative, said the Swiss government.

European Sky Shield is a common air defence scheme set up by Germany in 2022 to boost European air defence, an issue which has come into sharper focus since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

