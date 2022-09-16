1 minute read
SWISS pilots begin voting on October strike action: statement
Sept 16 (Reuters) - Pilots of the SWISS airline could go on strike from October as the latest round of talks between the AEROPERS pilot association and the airline about a labour agreement have not ended in agreement, AEROPERS said on Friday.
Reporting by Matthias Williams, editing by Rachel More
