SWISS pilots begin voting on October strike action: statement

An aircraft of Swiss Airlines is flying above Stadel, Switzerland September 12, 2022. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Pilots of the SWISS airline could go on strike from October as the latest round of talks between the AEROPERS pilot association and the airline about a labour agreement have not ended in agreement, AEROPERS said on Friday.

Reporting by Matthias Williams, editing by Rachel More

