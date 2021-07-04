Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Sydney Airport receives $16.74 bln buyout bid from consortium

Passengers walk with their luggage towards departure gates at Sydney International Airport in Australia, October 25, 2017. Picture taken October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Steven Saphore

July 5 (Reuters) - Australia's Sydney Airport Holdings Pty Ltd (SYD.AX) said on Monday a consortium of investors has proposed to buyout the airport operator for A$22.26 billion ($16.74 billion).

The A$8.25 per share proposal represents a 42% premium to Sydney Airport's closing price on Friday. However, it is at discount to where the company's shares were trading in 2020 prior to COVID-19 lockdowns.

Sydney Airport said the consortium comprises IFM Investors, pension fund QSuper and Global Instructure Management.

The company noted that the offer is below its pre-pandemic share price, and said it reviewing the proposal.

IFM, QSuper and Global Infrasture did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The airport operator has hired Barrenjoey and UBS as financial advisers.

($1 = 1.3294 Australian dollars)

Reporting by Soumyajit Saha and Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill

