Taiwan's China Airlines to buy 16 Boeing 787s in $4.6 bln deal

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Taiwan's China Airlines Ltd (2610.TW) said on Tuesday it would buy 16 Boeing Co (BA.N) 787 widebody planes to replace its ageing fleet of Airbus (AIR.PA) A330s following a widely-watched contest held against the backdrop of regional tensions.

The politically sensitive deal worth $4.6 billion at list prices was announced by the government-backed carrier weeks after a visit to Taipei by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi angered Beijing and stoked Sino-U.S. trade tensions. read more

Boeing, which is trying to rebuild its business in China, was seen as the front-runner but had been at pains to avoid using her visit to actively lobby for a 787 deal, industry sources told Reuters earlier this month.

