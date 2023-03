Taiwan's Eva Airways to buy five Boeing 787s in $1.8 bln deal

HONG KONG, March 13 (Reuters) - Taiwan's Eva Airways Corp (2618.TW) said on Monday it would purchase five Boeing Co (BA.N) 787 widebody planes worth $1.78 billion at list prices.

Eva Airways currently operates 10 Boeing 787 aircraft.

Taiwan's other major carrier, China Airlines Ltd (2610.TW), agreed to buy 16 787 widebody planes last August to replace its ageing fleet of Airbus A330s.

Reporting by Meg Shen; editing by Jason Neely











