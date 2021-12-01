TAV, Fraport make best 7.25 bln euro bid for Turkey's Antalya Airport

The logo of Turkish airport operator TAV is pictured at Ataturk airport in Istanbul, Turkey, June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ISTANBUL, Dec 1 (Reuters) - A consortium of Turkey's TAV Airports and Germany's Fraport (FRAG.DE) made the best bid of 7.25 billion euros ($8.2 billion) in a tender for the expansion of Antalya Airport's capacity and its operating rights for 25 years, they said on Wednesday.

The statement said they would invest some 765 million euros in expanding the capacity of the airport, in Turkey's tourism hub on its southern coast, to 80 million passengers a year. Shares in TAV surged 9.7% after the announcement.

($1 = 0.8828 euros)

Reporting by Can Sezer and Ebru Tuncay Writing by Daren Butler Editing by Dominic Evans

