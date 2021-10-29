Tech stocks weigh on European shares after Apple's warning

The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, November 23, 2020. REUTERS/Staff

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Technology stocks dragged down European equity markets on Friday as Apple's suppliers fell on the back of a downbeat holiday-quarter forecast from the iPhone maker, while investors remained nervous about the monetary policy outlook.

Shares in semiconductor companies AMS , STMicronelectronics , Infineon Technologies (IFXGn.DE) and ASML (ASML.AS) lost between 0.3% and 1%, weighed down by supply chain woes that cost Apple Inc (AAPL.O) $6 billion in quarterly sales. read more

Europe's tech index (.SX8P) fell 1%, while miners (.SXPP) dropped 0.9% after UK-listed Glencore's (GLEN.L) production update. read more

The pan-European STOXX 600 (.STOXX) dropped 0.5% by 0711 GMT amid a nervous global mood fuelled by disappointing earnings updates from Wall Street's tech giants and persisting inflation fears.

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde on Thursday disappointed market expectations that she would push back firmly against recent moves in markets which are pricing in two rate hikes by December 2022. read more

Among gainers, premium German carmaker Daimler (DAIGn.DE) added 1.4% after posting a higher quarterly profit despite a 30% drop in Mercedes-Benz sales due to the chip crisis. read more

French aerospace group Safran (SAF.PA) rose 2.7% after it raised its full-year cashflow target, while re-insurer Swiss Re (SRENH.S) gained 3.3% after reporting strong net profit results as it recovers from the pandemic. read more

Reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

