Textron misses estimates, reports fall in fourth-quarter revenue

Cessna employee Dwight Bennett works inside of a jet during a tour of the Cessna business jet assembly line at their manufacturing plant in Wichita, Kansas August 14, 2012. One of Cessna Aircraft Company CEO and president Scott Ernes' first moves after joining in May 2011 was to carve Cessna up into five units, each of which run by an executive who was responsible for whether the unit reported a profit or loss. Picture taken August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Tuttle (UNITED STATES - Tags: TRANSPORT BUSINESS)/File Photo

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Business jet maker Textron Inc (TXT.N) reported a fourth-quarter revenue miss as labor shortages and lingering supply chain issues restricted the company's deliveries in the quarter.

Global shipping and supply chain disruptions are making it harder for corporate planemakers and suppliers to meet resurgent demand for parts.

Aerospace companies are experiencing shortages of semiconductor chip and plastics, and paying far more for raw materials like steel and aluminum. Companies are also struggling to find enough skilled workers to ramp up production and are battling shipping delays. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Textron expects revenue of about $13.3 billion for 2022, compared to analysts' estimates of $13.56 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data. The company expects full-year 2022 earnings per share to be in the range of $3.80 to $4.00.

The business jet maker reported a revenue of $3.32 billion in the three months ended December 31, compared to analysts' estimate of $3.44 billion.

Revenue at Textron's aviation unit, which makes the Cessna jet, fell to $1.35 billion from $1.56 billion a year ago.

The company reported income of $207 million, or $0.93 cents per share, for the quarter compared with a profit of $236 million, or $1.03​​ cents per share, a year earlier.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.