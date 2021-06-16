Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Thai Airways acting CEO resigns after restructuring plan approved

Thai Airways aircraft are parked on the tarmac at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi International Airport March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/File Photo

BANGKOK, June 16 (Reuters) - Thai Airways International Pcl (THAI.BK) on Wednesday said that its acting chief executive officer, Chansin Treenuchagron, had resigned.

The airline's chief of human resources, Suvadhana Sibunruang, will take over as acting CEO, the company said in a statement. The announcement comes after a court approved the airline's restructuring plan. Chansin will remain as an administrator of the airline's business rehabilitation plan.

Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng Editing by Ed Davies

