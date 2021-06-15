Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Aerospace & Defense

Thai Airways wins court approval for restructuring plan

1 minute read

Thai Airways aircraft are parked on the tarmac at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi International Airport March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/File Photo

Thai Airways International Pcl (THAI.BK) won court approval on Tuesday for a restructuring plan, a legal adviser to the company's creditors told Reuters, as the airline that is already under bankruptcy protection seeks to turn around its fortunes.

The Central Bankruptcy Court in Bangkok gave approval, which allows the plan to move forward, Somboon Sangrungjang said. The airline's creditors last month approved the plan to restructure 245 billion baht ($7.87 billion) of its debt, but a court hearing was postponed after two complaints were filed. read more ($1 = 31.1300 baht)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Aerospace & Defense

Aerospace & Defense · 5:37 AM UTCAfter 17 years, truce nears in U.S.-Europe jet subsidy war

The United States and Europe are expected to announce a five-year suspension of tariffs in their 17-year-old dispute over aircraft subsidies on Tuesday, allowing them to focus on the threat posed by China's nascent commercial aircraft industry, people familiar with the matter said.

Aerospace & DefenseGE, Safran venture to develop radical new jet engine
Aerospace & Defense'Divine Vessel' to mark China's first human spaceflight since 2016
Aerospace & DefenseBid of $28 million wins a rocket trip to space with Bezos
Aerospace & DefenseThai Airways wins court approval for restructuring plan