Thales says under corruption investigation over Malaysia arms deal, denies accusations

The logo of French defence and electronics group Thales is seen at an office building at the financial and business district of La Defense in Courbevoie near Paris, France, January 31, 2022. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

PARIS, April 27 (Reuters) - French defense group Thales (TCFP.PA) on Wednesday confirmed a media report that the company and several individuals were under investigation for corruption over an arms deal with Malaysia dating back to 2002.

Thales said in an e-mail to Reuters it would be contesting the accusations and asks for the probe to be cancelled.

Reporting by Tim Hepher, writing by Dominique Vidalon, editing by Tassilo Hummel

