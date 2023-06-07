Thyssenkrupp, India's Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders sign submarine MoU















FRANKFURT, June 7 (Reuters) - Germany's Thyssenkrupp (TKAG.DE) and India's Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (MAZG.NS) have signed an agreement to participate in a tender by the Indian Navy that sources said has a value of around $5.2 billion.

As part of the planned cooperation, Thyssenkrupp would take care of engineering and design, while Mazagon would be in charge of construction and the delivery of submarines the Indian Navy has tendered, Thyssenkrupp said.

Reporting by Christoph Steitz, Editing by Rachel More











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.