Thyssenkrupp, India's Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders sign submarine MoU

FRANKFURT, June 7 (Reuters) - Germany's Thyssenkrupp (TKAG.DE) and India's Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (MAZG.NS) have signed an agreement to participate in a tender by the Indian Navy that sources said has a value of around $5.2 billion.

As part of the planned cooperation, Thyssenkrupp would take care of engineering and design, while Mazagon would be in charge of construction and the delivery of submarines the Indian Navy has tendered, Thyssenkrupp said.

