Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft set to launch to China's space station -state media

A child stands near a giant screen showing the images of the Tianhe space station at an exhibition featuring the development of China's space exploration on the country's Space Day at China Science and Technology Museum in Beijing, China April 24, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

China will launch the Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft to the country's space station at 8:55 PM Beijing time (1255 GMT) on Saturday, the China National Space Administration said, according to state media on Saturday.

Tianzhou-2, or "Heavenly Vessel" in Chinese, is the second of 11 needed to complete China's first self-developed space station around 2022, and follows the launch of the key module Tianhe in late April.

Tianzhou-2 will be launched via a carrier rocket, state media said.

