Train maker Alstom's half-year cash outflow smaller than expected

The logo of Alstom is seen on the high-speed train TGV factory of the company in Belfort, France, February 5, 2019. Picture taken February 5, 2019. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Alstom (ALSO.PA) on Wednesday reported a smaller-than-expected cash outflow for the first half of its financial year, as it integrates projects the French company took over from the rail unit it bought from Canada's Bombardier (BBDb.TO).

The company, which makes trains and signalling systems for urban and regional rail networks, reported a negative free cash flow of 1.46 billion euros ($1.69 billion) for April to September 2021, compared with outflows of 253 million a year earlier.

In July, it had predicted a negative cash flow of 1.6-1.9 billion euros for the first six months of its financial year.

Alstom confirmed its forecast that it would begin to generate cash from the second half onwards.

($1 = 0.8655 euros)

