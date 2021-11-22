TUI sees above-average booking growth in summer 2022

The TUI logo is seen at the TUI travel centre following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Hanley, Stoke-on-Trent, Britain, July 28, 2020. REUTERS/Carl Recine/File Photo

BERLIN, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Travel company TUI Group

Long-distance travel trends are already emerging for summer, with higher demand for trips to the U.S., Maldives, Mauritius and the Dominican Republic, it added.

"The announcement of the opening of the USA to tourists alone has spurred demand. Incoming bookings already show that clearly," said TUI Deutschland Management Board Chairman Stefan Baumert.

Reporting by Klaus Lauer, writing by Riham Alkousaa, editing by Kirsti Knolle

