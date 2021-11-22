Aerospace & Defense
TUI sees above-average booking growth in summer 2022
BERLIN, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Travel company TUI Group
Long-distance travel trends are already emerging for summer, with higher demand for trips to the U.S., Maldives, Mauritius and the Dominican Republic, it added.
"The announcement of the opening of the USA to tourists alone has spurred demand. Incoming bookings already show that clearly," said TUI Deutschland Management Board Chairman Stefan Baumert.
Reporting by Klaus Lauer, writing by Riham Alkousaa, editing by Kirsti Knolle
