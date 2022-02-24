Skip to main content
Turkish Airlines cancels Ukraine flights on Thursday

DILE PHOTO: Airplanes of Turkish Airlines sit on a tarmac, during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Istanbul Airport, Turkey March 29, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ISTANBUL, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Flag carrier Turkish Airlines (THYAO.IS) is cancelling all flights to Ukraine on February 24 because of the closure of Ukranian air space, the airline said on Thursday.

The airline's chief executive, Bilal Eksi, made the statement on Twitter.

Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun;Editing by Clarence Fernandez

