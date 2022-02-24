1 minute read
Turkish Airlines cancels Ukraine flights on Thursday
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
ISTANBUL, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Flag carrier Turkish Airlines (THYAO.IS) is cancelling all flights to Ukraine on February 24 because of the closure of Ukranian air space, the airline said on Thursday.
The airline's chief executive, Bilal Eksi, made the statement on Twitter.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun;Editing by Clarence Fernandez
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.