Turkish Airlines set to order 600 aircraft in June -chairman















ISTANBUL, May 11 (Reuters) - Turkish Airlines will order a total of 600 new aircraft in June, the company chairman Ahmet Bolat said on Thursday, adding that they will be delivered within ten years.

Bolat also said the order will consist of 400 wide body aircraft and 200 narrow body aircraft, adding that the fleet will increase to 810 aircraft by 2033.

Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Daren Butler











