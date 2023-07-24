Two airlines in a growing market

Aerospace & DefenseTwo airlines in a growing marketBy Sumanta Sen and Sudev KiyadaJuly 24, 202311:56 AM UTCUpdated agoClick here to read moreOur Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.Read NextWorldcategoryUN Command talking to North Korea about US soldier Travis King9:16 AM UTCWorldcategorySecond US submarine arrives in South Korea amid North Korea tensions2:44 AM UTCWorldcategoryAustralia to buy 20 Hercules military transport planes in $6.6 bln deal5:06 AM UTCarticle with galleryWorldcategoryRussia offers BRICS partners a module on its planned space station10:53 AM UTC