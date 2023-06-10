Two planes likely made contact, causing runway closure at Tokyo's Haneda airport - NHK















TOKYO, June 10 (Reuters) - Likely contact between two commercial airplanes caused the closure one of four runways at Tokyo's Haneda airport about 11 a.m. (0200 GMT) on Saturday, public broadcaster NHK reported, citing the transport ministry.

Footage broadcast by NHK showed the Eva Airways (2618.TW) and Thai Airways (THAI.BK) jets on the runway, with no visible damage.

Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by William Mallard











