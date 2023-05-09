UAE cancels Airbus H225M helicopters deal, Breaking Defense reports















DUBAI, May 9 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates has pulled out of a 2021 deal with Airbus (AIR.PA) to procure a dozen H225M Caracal multirole helicopters for about 800 million euros ($880.6 million), Breaking Defense magazine reported on Tuesday.

Breaking Defense quoted Muammar Abdulla Abushehab, an official at the UAE's defence and security acquisitions authority, as saying the decision was not political but was based on financial and technical reasons.

Airbus said it had no immediate comment when contacted by Reuters. The UAE government media office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

