UAE and France sign deal for 80 Rafale fighter jets
DUBAI, Dec 3 (Reuters) - France and the United Arab Emirates confirmed on Friday that they had signed deal on the supply of 80 Rafale warplanes, manufactured by French company Dassault Aviation .
French President Emmanuel Macron has forged a good relationship with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan (MBZ), with investments flowing between both countries. Paris has a permanent military base in the Emirati capital.
Reporting by John Irish; Writing by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta
