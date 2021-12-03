UAE and France sign deal for 80 Rafale fighter jets

French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes a guest at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, December 1, 2021. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

DUBAI, Dec 3 (Reuters) - France and the United Arab Emirates confirmed on Friday that they had signed deal on the supply of 80 Rafale warplanes, manufactured by French company Dassault Aviation .

French President Emmanuel Macron has forged a good relationship with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan (MBZ), with investments flowing between both countries. Paris has a permanent military base in the Emirati capital.

Reporting by John Irish; Writing by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

