UAE says it signs agreements worth around $6.1 bln during Dubai Airshow so far
DUBAI, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates signed 23 agreements with local and international companies worth around 22.5 billion dirhams ($6.1 billion) during the first four days of the Dubai Airshow, the Ministry of Defence said on its official Twitter account on Thursday.
