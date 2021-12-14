UAE threatens to pull out of $23 bln F-35, drone deal with U.S.- WSJ

A Lockheed Martin F-35 aircraft is seen at the ILA Air Show in Berlin, Germany, April 25, 2018. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt/File Photo

Dec 14 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates is threatening to pull out of a multibillion-dollar deal to buy American-made F-35 aircraft, Reaper drones and other advanced munitions, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

The Gulf ally complained that U.S. security requirements were too onerous, the report said, citing U.S. officials.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.