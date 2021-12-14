Aerospace & Defense
UAE threatens to pull out of $23 bln F-35, drone deal with U.S.- WSJ
1 minute read
Dec 14 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates is threatening to pull out of a multibillion-dollar deal to buy American-made F-35 aircraft, Reaper drones and other advanced munitions, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.
The Gulf ally complained that U.S. security requirements were too onerous, the report said, citing U.S. officials.
Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.