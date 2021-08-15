(OFFICIAL) UAE's flydubai to suspend Kabul flights from Monday, spokesperson says

A Boeing 737 MAX aircraft bearing the logo of flydubai is parked at a Boeing production facility in Renton, Washington, U.S. March 11, 2019. REUTERS/David Ryder/File Photo

DUBAI, Aug 15 (Reuters) - United Arab Emirates airline flydubai will suspend flights to Afghanistan's capital Kabul from Monday, a spokesperson told Reuters on Sunday, after the Taliban entered the city.

A flight to Kabul on Sunday returned to Dubai before reaching the Afghan capital, the spokesperson said, adding that flights would be suspended until further notice.

Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Hugh Lawson

